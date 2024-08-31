WC 2026: Iran announce squad for Kyrgyzstan and UAE qualifiers

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran’s national football team kicked off their training camp in preparation for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The squad, assembled at the Olympic Hotel in Tehran, is set to face off against Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates in their opening matches.

Coach Amir Ghalenoei has selected a balanced squad that includes both domestic and foreign-based players.

Notably, Sepahan, one of Iran’s top clubs, has contributed the most players to the national team. The inclusion of star players like Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh highlights Iran’s ambition to qualify for the global tournament.

A unique aspect of this squad is the significant number of domestic players, indicating a growing emphasis on homegrown talent. Ghalenoei’s decision to call up a large contingent of Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) players reflects his belief in the capabilities of the domestic league.

The team’s training regime will include a mix of physical conditioning and tactical drills, with a focus on improving the team’s cohesion and attacking play. As the countdown to the qualifiers begins, all eyes will be on Iran to see if they can secure a place in the 2026 World Cup.

Iran’s opponents, Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates, will provide tough challenges. Both teams have shown improvement in recent years and will be eager to upset the more experienced Iranians.

The matches will be crucial for Iran’s World Cup aspirations. A strong start in the qualifying campaign will boost the team’s confidence and increase their chances of reaching the final tournament.

Match Dates:

• Iran vs. Kyrgyzstan: Thursday, September 5, 2024

• Iran vs. United Arab Emirates: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Goalkeepers:

• Alireza Beiranvand (Tractor FC)

• Payam Niazmand (Sepahan FC)

• Seyed Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal FC)

• Arsha Shakouri (Havadar FC)

Defenders:

• Amin Hazbavi (Sepahan FC)

• Saleh Hardani (Sepahan FC)

• Shoja Khalilzadeh (TractorC)

• Hossein Kananizadegan (Persepolis FC)

• Abuolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal FC)

• Ali Nemati (Foolad FC)

• Omid Nourafkan (Malavan FC)

• Milad Mohammadi (Persepolis FC)

• Arya Yousefi (Sepahan FC)

Midfielders:

• Mohammad Karimi (Sepahan FC)

• Mehdi Torabi (Tractor FC)

• Saeed Ezatollhai (Shabab Al Ahli , UAE)

• Saman Ghodous (Free Agent)

• Ali Gholizadeh (Lech Poznań, Poland)

• Mohammad Ghorbani (FC Orenburg, Russia)

• Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Free Agent)

Forwards:

• Mehdi Ghaedi (Kalba, UAE)

• Allahyar Sayyadmanesh ( Westerlo, Belgium)

• Mehdi Taremi (Inter Milan, Italy)

• Shahriar Moghanlou (Kalba, UAE)

• Sardar Azmoun (Shabab Al Ahli , UAE)

• Javad Aghaeipour (Sepahan)