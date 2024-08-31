AFC Women’s Champions League: Bam Khatoon FC defeat Kitchee FC [VIDEO]

Mehr News – THIMPHU, Iran’s Bam Khatoon FC won a Hong Kong team of Kitchee FC at the preliminary stage of AFC Women’s Champions League 2024/25 on Saturday and made history by advancing to the group stage.

The Iranian team won the Hong Kog team 2-0 on Saturday.

Khatoon Bam made history with the win and advancing to the group stage of the tournament as the first Iranian team.

The Iranian side will face the Melbourne City team of Australia, College of Asian Scholars of Thailand and Kaya–Iloilo of Philippines in the group stage, which is the main stage of the competition.

The competitions are being held from 25 August 2024 – 24 May 2025.