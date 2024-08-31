August 31, 2024

AFC Women’s Champions League: Bam Khatoon FC defeat Kitchee FC [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 31, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
10 views

Mehr News – THIMPHU, Iran’s Bam Khatoon FC won a Hong Kong team of Kitchee FC at the preliminary stage of AFC Women’s Champions League 2024/25 on Saturday and made history by advancing to the group stage.

The Iranian team won the Hong Kog team 2-0 on Saturday.

Khatoon Bam made history with the win and advancing to the group stage of the tournament as the first Iranian team.

The Iranian side will face the Melbourne City team of Australia, College of Asian Scholars of Thailand and Kaya–Iloilo of Philippines in the group stage, which is the main stage of the competition.

The competitions are being held from 25 August 2024 – 24 May 2025.

More Stories

WC 2026: Iran announce squad for Kyrgyzstan and UAE qualifiers

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 31, 2024

Azmoun scores as Shabab Al Ahli beats Ajman [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 31, 2024

Friendly: Iran futsal lose to Kazakhstan [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 31, 2024