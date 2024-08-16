PGPL: Persepolis held by Zob Ahan in league opener [VIDEO]

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team was held to a 1-1 draw by Zob Ahan in the first week of 2024-25 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

In the match, held in Arak’s Imam Khomeini Stadium, Zob Ahan scored an early goal courtesy of Majid Aliyari just 43 seconds into the match.

Saeed Sadeqi leveled the score just before the break.

In Ahvaz, Esteghlal Khuzestan and Aluminum shared the spoils in a goalless draw and Malavan edged past Gol Gohar 1-0 in Bandar Anzali.

On Friday, Esteghlal is going to play Shams Azar in Qazvin, Nassaji hosts Foolad, Sepahan meets Chadormalu in Isfahan, Mes plays Tractor in Kerman, and Havadar hosts Kheybar in Tehran.