Sepahan and Tractor learn fate in 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Exciting match-ups and titanic battles are on the cards after teams found out who their opponents are following the group stage draw of the AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 on Friday.

Four groups in the East and West respectively will house the 32 teams competing for the ultimate prize of being the inaugural winners of this brand new competition.

Group A saw Al Wakrah SC of Qatar drawn together with Iran’s Tractor FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant of India and Tajikistan’s FC Ravshan.

Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun FC headline the Group B cast, with Iraq’s Air Force Club, Al Khaldiya SC of Bahrain and Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr their opponents.

In Group C, Sepahan SC of Iran will battle with United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah FC, FC Istiklol of Tajikistan and Jordan’s Al Wehdat while Shabab Al Ahli from the UAE, Uzbekistan’s PFC Nasaf, Al Hussein of Jordan and Kuwait SC are the four teams in Group D.

Draw result

Group A: Al Wakrah SC (QAT), Tractor FC (IRN), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (IND), FC Ravshan (TJK)

Group B: Al Taawoun FC (KSA), Air Force SC (IRAQ), Al Khaldiya SC (BHR), Altyn Asyr FC (TKM)

Group C: Sepahan SC (IRN), Sharjah FC (UAE), FC Istiklol (TJK), Al Wehdat (JOR)

Group D: Shabab Al Ahli (UAE), PFC Nasaf (UZB), Al Hussein (JOR), Kuwait SC (KUW)

Group E: Sanfrecce Hiroshima (JPN), Sydney FC (AUS), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Eastern (HKG)

Group F: Zhejiang FC (CHN), Port FC (THA), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP), Persib Bandung (IDN)

Group G: Bangkok United (THA), Nam Dinh FC (VIE), Lee Man (HKG), Tampines Rovers FC (SGP)

Group H: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (KOR), Selangor FC (MAS), Muangthong United (THA), Dynamic Herb Cebu FC (PHI)