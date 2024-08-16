Iran to compete at 2024 CAFA U-17 Championship

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – BISHKEK, Iran’s U-17 football team will participate at the 2024 Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) U-17 Championship.

Hossein Abdi’s team will travel to Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Thursday.

Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan will be drawn in two groups.

CAFA consists of the national football associations of Central Asia, and runs competitions between national teams.

The 2024 CAFA U-17 Championship will be held from August 17 to 24.