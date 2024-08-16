August 16, 2024

Iran to compete at 2024 CAFA U-17 Championship

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 16, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
5 views

Tasnim – BISHKEK, Iran’s U-17 football team will participate at the 2024 Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) U-17 Championship.

Hossein Abdi’s team will travel to Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Thursday.

Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan will be drawn in two groups.

CAFA consists of the national football associations of Central Asia, and runs competitions between national teams.

The 2024 CAFA U-17 Championship will be held from August 17 to 24.

More Stories

Persepolis and Esteghlal learn opponents in ACL Elite League

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 16, 2024

Sepahan and Tractor learn fate in 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 16, 2024

PGPL: Persepolis held by Zob Ahan in league opener [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 16, 2024