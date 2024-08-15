2026 WCQs: N. Korea to host Iran in Laos

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, The North Korea and Iran match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification – AFC third round will be held at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos.

The match has been scheduled for Nov. 14, 2024 in Group A.

Team Melli, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, will start the campaign on Sept. 5 with a match against Kyrgyzstan at the Foolad Shahr Stadium, Isfahan.

The third round of AFC matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification will be played from Sept. 5 2024 to June 10, 2025.