Zahedi scores against Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo [VIDEO]

News.goo.ne.jp – SAPPORO, Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo played against Avispa Fukuoka in the 26th round of the J1 League and drew 2-2.

Last-placed Sapporo was in a tough spot after conceding the lead in the 14th minute of the first half. Shahab Zahdi was fouled in the box, winning a penalty for the visitors. The Iranian striker then converted from the spot.

Meanwhile, in the 20th minute of the second half, MF Yuki Kondo earned a penalty kick for the home side, which FW Musashi Suzuki scored to tie the score at 1-1.

Late goals from both sides in the 6th and 9th minute of added time, saw Sapporo dramatically tie finishing the match with a 2-2 draw.