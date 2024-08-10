Sayyadmanesh scores as Westerlo defeat Union St. Gillois

7sur7.be – WESTERLO, A dream start for Westerlo who continues its flawless performance and a nice and unexpected nine out of nine points.

It was the visitors Saint-Gillois who had opened the scoring of the game via Kevin Rodriguez, from a corner kick (5th, 0-1).

Westerlo then turned the game around in three minutes. Dogucan Haspolat first equalized with a superb direct free-kick (14th, 1-1).

The Campinois then doubled the lead, after a cross from Lucas Stassin addressed to Adedire Mebude, who only had to push the ball into the goal (17th, 2-1).

Timmy Simons’ men even tripled the lead after a nice move and a pass from Nicolas Madsen, deflected by Koki Machida, for Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, who finished the move and made it 3-1 at half-time (32nd).

Coming into the second half, Moris scored another to keep USG in the match (48th) but it was only a postponement, Bryan Reynolds (54th) added a fourth goal for Campinois.

With this victory, Westerlo takes back the lead in the standings with 9 points, while Anderlecht, 6 points, receives Louvain on Saturday evening (8:45 p.m.). Union Saint-Gilloise remains 6th with 4 points.