August 10, 2024

Saharkhizan and Ghorbani score in draw against Akron [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 10, 2024
Sport24.ru – ORENBURG, Orenburg and Akron played to a draw in the 4th round of the RPL.

The meeting, which took place in Orenburg on August 10, ended with a score of 2:2.

The visitors opened the scoring when Konstantin Savichev converted a penalty in the 45th minute.

Orenburg equalized in the 48th minute thanks to a goal by Said Saharkhizan.

In the 61st minute, the hosts took the lead, scored by Mohammad Ghorbani. The final score was set by Kirill Danilin, who equalized in the 64th minute.

Orenburg with 5 points is in seventh place in the RPL standings. Akron has 4 points and is in ninth place in the league.

