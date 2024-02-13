Yahya Golmohammadi shortlisted for Foolad job

TT – TEHRAN, Former Persepolis head coach Yahya Golmohammadi is a candidate to take charge of Foolad football club.

Golmohammadi parted company with Persepolis at the end of the Iran league’s first half.

On Tuesday, Foolad officially parted company with their Spanish coach Juan Ignacio Martínez by mutual consent following poor results in 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) and media reports suggest that they have negotiated with Golmohamadi.

Martínez had replaced Alireza Mansourian in the Ahvaz-based club but failed to meet the expectations.

Foolad are 10th in the 16-team table, five points above relegation zone.