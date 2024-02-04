February 4, 2024

Esteghlal close in on signing Uzbek star Masharipov

Kamran D. February 4, 2024
TT – TEHRAN,  Iranian football club Esteghlal have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Uzbekistani star Jaloliddin Masharipov.

The 30-year-old winger has most recently played at Greek side Panserraikos.

The media reports suggest that Masharipov will join the Iranian Blues on an 18-month transfer deal.

He will travel to Tehran to participate in medical test.

Masharipov was a member of the Uzbekistan national football team in the ongoing 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where they lost to hosts Qatar 3-2 on penalties in quarterfinals.

