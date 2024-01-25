Iran midfielder Shojaei calls time on career

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Veteran Iranian football player Masoud Shojaei announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.

The attacking midfielder, who turns 40 in June, will be appointed as head coach of Iranian top flight football club Havadar.

Shojae represented Iran national football team in three FIFA World Cups (2006, 2014, 2018) and four AFC Asian Cups. He played 87 times and scored eight goals for Team Melli.

Shojai started his playing career in Abadan-based club Sanat Naft in 2002 and also played for Iranian clubs Saipa, Tractor and Nassaji,

After playing for Emirati club Al-Sharjah, he went on to spend several seasons in Spain with Osasuna from 2008 to 2013, appearing in 112 official matches.