Süper Lig side Adana Demirspor sign Milad Mohammadi

In their post published on the official account of the blue-dark blue club, it stated, “Our club has reached a 2.5-year agreement with Iranian National Team player Milad Mohammadi, who previously played for Terek Grozny, KAA Gent and AEK Athens.”