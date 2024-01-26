January 26, 2024

Süper Lig side Adana Demirspor sign Milad Mohammadi

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 26, 2024
Harberturk.com – ADANA, Adana Demirspor announced that it has transferred 30-year-old left-back Milad Mohammadi.

Adana Demirspor reached a 2.5-year agreement with Iranian Milad Mohammadi.

Adana Demirspor announced its new transfer with a post on its social media account.

In their post published on the official account of the blue-dark blue club, it stated, “Our club has reached a 2.5-year agreement with Iranian National Team player Milad Mohammadi, who previously played for Terek Grozny, KAA Gent and AEK Athens.”

