Inter Milan on brink of signing Porto striker Taremi [Report]
Tribalfootball.com – MILAN, Inter Milan are on the brink of signing Porto striker Mehdi Taremi.
The Iran international comes off contract at Porto in June.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “The verbal agreement between Inter and Mehdi Taremi is confirmed and ready, as reported two weeks ago.
“Contacts are taking place on daily basis to proceed with the formal steps in the next weeks.
“Two year contract, option for further season.
“Free agent deal for June.”