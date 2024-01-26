January 26, 2024

Inter Milan on brink of signing Porto striker Taremi [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 26, 2024

FC Porto's Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Portuguese league football match between FC Famalicao and FC Porto at the Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho in Vila Nova de Famalicao on May 20, 2023. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Tribalfootball.com – MILAN, Inter Milan are on the brink of signing Porto striker Mehdi Taremi.

The Iran international comes off contract at Porto in June.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “The verbal agreement between Inter and Mehdi Taremi is confirmed and ready, as reported two weeks ago.

“Contacts are taking place on daily basis to proceed with the formal steps in the next weeks.

“Two year contract, option for further season.

“Free agent deal for June.”

