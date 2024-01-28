Sayyadmanesh to join K.V.C. Westerlo on loan [Report]

Gva.be – ANTWERP, After Romeo Vermant, Westerlo is about to receive its second reinforcement of the winter transfer window.

The Iranian Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (22) is in principle rented from the English second division club Hull City until the end of the season.

Sayyadmanesh should become the desired reinforcement on the flank for Westerlo. After the return of Yusuke Matsuo to Japan, De Mil’s options there are limited.

The 22-year-old Sayyadmanesh can play on both the right and left, but is surplus to requirements this season at Hull City, number eight in the English Championship.

He previously played for Fenerbahçe, the Ukrainian Zorya Luhansk and the Iranian Esteghlal FC. Sayyadmanesh also played seven times for the Iranian national team. In 129 official matches he scored 22 goals and 12 assists.