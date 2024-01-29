January 29, 2024

APOEL Nicosia complete signing of Saeid Mehri

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 29, 2024
Tehran Times – NICOSIA, Cypriot professional football club APOEL Nicosia have completed the signing of Iranian midfielder Saeid Mehri.

Mehri, who was a member of Esteghlal football team, has been reunited with his former coach Ricardo Sá Pinto at the Cypriot team during the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old midfielder has joined APOEL until the summer of 2026 for an undisclosed fee.

Mehri started his playing career in Machine Sazi in 2016 and has also played in Tractor.

APOEL are the most successful football team in Cyprus with an overall tally of 28 national championships, 21 cups, and 13 super cups.

