Osmar Vieira new head coach of Persepolis football club

Kamran D. January 25, 2024
TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Brazilian Osmar Loss Vieira will lead Persepolis until the end of the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) season.

He has worked as assistant coach in the Iranian giants since July 2022 and now replaced Yahya Golmohammadi, who parted ways with Persepolis in early January.

Former Persepolis defender Jalal Hosseini will also work as technical director in the team.

Persepolis football team will travel to the UAE on Thursday to hold their training camp in the Persian Gulf country.

PGPL holders sit third in the table, two points behind leaders Esteghlal.

