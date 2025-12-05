December 5, 2025

PGPL: Tehran derby ends in goalless stalemate [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 5, 2025
Tehran Times – ARAK, Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams shared in a goalless draw on Matchweek 12 of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

In the match held in Arak’s IRALCO Stadium, two teams showed a lackluster performance in front of about 10,000 spectators.

Esteghlal remain top of the standing one points ahead of Persepolis and one game at hand.

There have been 106 meetings between the rivals, with Persepolis claiming 29 wins, Esteghlal 26, and 51 drawn matches.

