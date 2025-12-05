PGPL: Tractor held by Esteghlal Khuzestan, Shams Azar draws with Kheybar [VIDEO]

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Tractor football team was held to a goalless draw against Esteghlal Khuzestan in the 2025-26 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

In the match held in Tabriz, the defending champion created so many chances but failed to find the net.

Elsewhere, Kheybar and Shams Azar shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Khoramabad, Chadormalou drew 0-0 with Zob Ahan in Yazd and Paykan edged past Gol Gohar 1-0 in Sirjan.

On Friday, Persepolis will face IPL leader Esteghlal in Arak, Foolad face Aluminum, Sepahan host Fajr Sepasi and Malavan meet Mes Rafsanjan.