Persepolis complete signing of Issa Alekasir

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Issa Alekasir became second January signing of Persepolis football club.

Iran Persian Gulf Pro League holders had signed Qatari left-back Abdelkarim Hassan on Monday.

The 33-year-old striker joined Sepahan at the end of the last season but failed to meet expectations in the Isfahan based team.

Alekasir has penned an 18-month deal with Persepolis.

Alekasir joined Persepolis in 2020 and scored eight goals in 37 matches for the Reds.