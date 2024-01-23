January 23, 2024

Persepolis complete signing of Issa Alekasir

Kamran D. January 23, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
5 views

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Issa Alekasir became second January signing of Persepolis football club.

Iran Persian Gulf Pro League holders had signed Qatari left-back Abdelkarim Hassan on Monday.

The 33-year-old striker joined Sepahan at the end of the last season but failed to meet expectations in the Isfahan based team.

Alekasir has penned an 18-month deal with Persepolis.

Alekasir joined Persepolis in 2020 and scored eight goals in 37 matches for the Reds.

More Stories

De Biasi and Peseiro shortlisted to lead Persepolis

Kamran D. January 21, 2024

Winfried Schafer takes charge of Sanat Naft

Kamran D. January 11, 2024

Teams learn fate: 2023/24 Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16

Kamran D. January 8, 2024