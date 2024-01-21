January 21, 2024

De Biasi and Peseiro shortlisted to lead Persepolis

Kamran D. January 21, 2024
TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Italian coach Gianni De Biasi and Portuguese Jose Vitor dos Santos Peseiro have been shortlisted to take charge of Persepolis football team.

De Biasi, 67, decided to draw a close to his time as head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, ending a three-year spell in charge in late November. The Italian has previously coached Modena, Brescia, Torino, Udinese as well as Albania national football team.

Peseiro, 63, currently leads Nigeria national football team. He was assistant of Carlos Queiroz in Real Madrid in the 2003/04 season.

Persepolis have parted ways head coach Yahya Golmohammadi in early January and are negotiating with the coaches for the vacant seat.

