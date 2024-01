TehranTimes – TEHRAN, German coach Winfried Schafer took charge of Sanat Naft football club.

The Iranian top flight club were without a coach since Abdollah Veisi stepped down from his role in mid-December.

Schafer, 73, had previously led another Iranian side Esteghlal from 2017 to 2019, where he won Hazfi Cup in 2018 with the team.

Sanat Naft are 14th in 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) table, one point above relegation zone.