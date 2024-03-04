Esteghlal out of Iran’s Hazfi Cup, Persepolis, Sepahan victorious

TT – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team, the most decorated team in Iran’s Hazfi Cup, were knocked out of the competition in the 2023/24 edition after losing to Mes in Rafsanjan 2-0 on Monday.

The visiting team were awarded a penalty in the 12th minute but Mes goalkeeper Hamed Lak saved Saleh Hardani’s strike at the Shohada Stadium.

In the 25th minute, Mohammadmehdi Mohebbi found the back of the net and Muntadher Mohammed made it 2-0 in the 67th minute.

In Tehran, Persepolis defeated first-tier Naft Gachsaran 3-0 at the Azadi Stadium and advanced to Round of 16,

Mehdi Torabi opened the scoring in the 38th minute and Danial Esmaeilifar made the scoreboard 2-0 two minutes into the second half. Issa Alekasi scored the third goal in 55th minute.

Sepahan also beat Shams Azar 3-0 courtesy of goals from Reza Asadi, Omid Noorafkan and Reza Shekari.

Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football cup competition held annually by the Football Federation of Iran.