Persepolis the best Iranian team in FIFA Club World Cup standings

TT – TEHRAN, Persepolis football club are the best Iranian team in the FIFA Club World Cup standings.

Persepolis sit 11th among the Asian teams while Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Urawa Reds Diamonds lead the table.

FIFA has introduced a new ranking tool which shows the current teams in line to qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The new extended format of the Club World Cup will launch in 2025 with 32 teams, including four from the Confederation of Asian Football.

Al Hilal and Urawa Red Diamonds have qualified for the competition so far.

Only the teams with the best points in the ranking will be eligible to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup to be held in 2025. The highest body in world football has created a tool that offers real-time points classification for all confederations and which is accessible from the official FIFA website.