Persepolis victorious over Zob Ahan: PGPL [VIDEO]

TT -TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Zob Ahan 1-0 in the 2023/24 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Wednesday.

In the match held in Isfahan’s Fooladshahr Stadium, Giorgi Gvelesiani was brought down in Zob Ahan area and converted his penalty just nine minutes into the match.

Zob Ahan were reduced to 10 man in the 53rd minute after Mohsen Azarbad was shown a straight red card for violent foul on Persepolis defender Ali Nemati.

The visiting team created so many chances but their players failed to capitalize on their chances.

Earlier in the day, Shams Azar and Mes Rafsanjan shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Qazvin, Tractor defeated struggling Esteghlal Khuzestan 2-0 in Tabriz and Paykan were held to a 2-2 draw by Sanat Naft in Tehran.

The match between Aluminum Arak and Havadar was suspended due to the severe weather conditions.

Esteghlal lead the table with 39 points and Persepolis sit second with 36 points.