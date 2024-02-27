Esteghlal edge Sepahan in clash of titans: PGPL [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) leaders Esteghlal edged past Sepahan 1-0 on Tuesday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored a stunning long-range goal in the 36th minute.

It was Sepahan’s fourth consecutive loss in the Iran league as well as two losses against Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Round of 16.

Earlier in the day, Foolad were held to a 1-1 draw by Malavan in Ahvaz and Gol Gohar defeated Nassaji 3-0 in Sirjan.

On Wednesday, Zob Ahan will host Persepolis in Isfahan, Tractor meet Esteghlal Khuzestan, Shams Azar play Mes in Qazvin, Aluminum face Havadar and Paykan host Sanat Naft.

Esteghlal lead the table with 39 points, followed by Persepolis (33) and Sepahan (31).