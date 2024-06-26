June 26, 2024

Juan Carlos Garrido named Persepolis coach

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Juan Carlos Garrido Fernandez was named as new head coach of Persepolis football club on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old coach has penned a one-year deal with the Iranian team.

Garrido has most recently worked as head coach of Algerian team USM Alger.

The Spanish coach will replace Brazilian coach Osmar Loss, who led Persepolis to title in the 2023/24 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL), in the Iranian team.

Garrido started his coaching career in Spanish team Onda in 1998 and has also worked as head coach in Real Betis, Club Brugge, Al Ain of the UAE, Egyptian club Ismaily Sporting Club and Moroccan team Wydad.

Persepolis are most-decorated team and arguably the most popular Iranian football club.

