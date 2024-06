(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – FUKUOKA, Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi scored a goal against Yokohama F. Marinos on Wednesday.

Zahedi gave host Avispa Fukuoka a lead in the 20th minute with a header and Wellington Luis de Sousa made it 2-0 in the 70th minute.

With seven minutes remaining, Jun Amano pulled a goal back.

Avispa Fukuoka moved up to eighth with 32 points out of 20 matches.

Machida Zelvia leads J1 League table with 40 points.