PGPL: Esteghlal edge Shams Azar to go top [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team defeated Shams Azar 3-2 here on Friday to move top of the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL), one points ahead of their archrivals Persepolis.

Mehrdad Mohammadi opened the scoring for the Blues in the 20th minute and made it 2-0 from the penalty spot five minutes into the second half. Amirhossein Moradmand scored Esteghlal’s third goal at the Azadi Stadium with a header in the 76th minute.

With seven minutes remaining, Shams Azar forward Faraz Emamali pulled a goal back and substitute Mojtaba Fakhrian made it 2-0 two minutes later.

Shams Azar put Esteghlal under pressure to level the score but the match finished 3-2.

Earlier in the day, struggling Nassaji edged past Tractor 1-0 in Ghaemshahr and Foolad lost to Mes 1-0 in Ahvaz.

Esteghlal lead the table with 53 points, one point above Persepolis.Sepahan are third with 42 points.