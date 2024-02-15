February 15, 2024

Aluminum edge Persepolis: PGPL [VIDEO]

Kamran D. February 15, 2024
TT – TEHRAN – Aluminum football team edged past Persepolis 1-0 in 2023/24 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Thursday.

Amir Nouri found the back of the net in the 75th minute.

In Isfahan, Malavan defeated Zob Ahan 1-0, Paykan and Nassaji shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Tehran, Shams Azar and Esteghlal Khuzestan played out a goalless draw in Qazvin and Mes were held by Havadar to a 0-0 draw in Rafsanjan.

On Friday, PGPL leaders Esteghlal will host Sanat Naft in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

