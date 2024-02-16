More Stories

TT – TEHRAN, Tractor football team completed signing of Milos Deletic on Friday.

The Serbian winger, who traveled to Tabriz on Thursday to participate in medical tests, has penned an 18-month deal with the Iranian top-flight club.

Deltic has most recently played in Greek football team Volos.

Deletic’s arrival in Tabriz is not just significant for Tractor but for the league as a whole. Tractor, currently positioned fourth and trailing the league leaders Esteghlal by four points, are in the thick of the title race.

Deletic’s addition to the squad is seen as a strategic move to bolster their attacking options. With a career that began in Mladenovac in 2012, Deletic’s journey through the ranks of European football has been marked by determination and consistent performance. His recent achievements in Greece have only added to his reputation as a player capable of making a difference on the field.