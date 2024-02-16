February 16, 2024

Esteghlal victorious over Sanat Naft: PGPL [VIDEO]

February 16, 2024
TT – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team defeated Sanat Naft 1-0, courtesy of a second-half goal from Mehdi Mehdipour in the 2023/24 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Friday.

Mehdipour scored the solitary goal of the match just two minutes into the second half in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Esteghlal cemented their place in top with 35 points, four points ahead of Sepahan.

On Thursday, Aluminum football team edged past Persepolis 1-0 in Arak.

Amir Nouri found the back of the net in the 75th minute.

In Isfahan, Malavan defeated Zob Ahan 1-0, Paykan and Nassaji shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Tehran, Shams Azar and Esteghlal Khuzestan played out a goalless draw in Qazvin and Mes were held by Havadar to a 0-0 draw in Rafsanjan.

