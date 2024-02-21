Persepolis beat Tractor: PGPL [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Tractor 2-0 in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Wednesday.

Issa Alekasir and Mehdi Torabi scored two goals for the hosts in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Earlier in the day, struggling Esteghlal Khuzestan came from two goals down to beat Aluminum 3-2 in Ahvaz, Gol Gohar and Paykan shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in Sirjan and Nassaji suffered a 2-0 home loss against Mes.

On Thursday, Havadar will host Shams Azar in Tehran, Sanat Naft face Foolad in Abadan and leaders Esteghlal meet Malavan in Bandar Anzali.

Esteghla lead the table with 35 points, followed by Persepolis with 33 points.