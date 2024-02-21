Tehran derby to be held on March 13

TT – TEHRAN, Tehran derby between Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) Matchweek 20 will be held on March 13.

The match will take place in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Esteghlal and Persepolis have met each other 102 times in Tehran derby. Persepolis have won 27 matches, while Esteghlal emerged victorious 26 times and 49 matches ended in draw.

Esteghlal sit top of the table with 35 points, five points ahead of Persepolis.