PGPL: Malavan, Esteghlal share spoils

TT – TEHRAN, Malavan and Esteghlal football teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Thursday.

Mohammadreza Soleymani scored for Malavan in Bandar Anzali’s Sirous Ghayeghran Stadium in the 65th minute and Jaloliddin Masharipov leveled the score for Esteghlal two minutes later.

In Abadan, Foolad beat struggling Sanat Naft 2-0 and Havadar defeated Shams Azar 2-1 in Tehran.

Esteghlal lead the table with 36 points, three points above Persepolis.

Sepahan sit third with 31 points with two games in hands.