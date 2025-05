Tasnim – TABRIZ, Tractor football team’s striker Amir Hossein Hosseinzadeh won the 2024-25 Iran Professional League Golden Boot.

The 25-year-old player scored 14 goals in the season and won the accolade.

Persepolis forward Ali Alipour came second with 12 goals.

Esteghlal winger Ramin Rezaeian finished in the third place by scoring 10 goals.

Tractor won the IPL title for the first time ever, followed by Sepahan and Persepolis.