Tractor win Iran football league for first time [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Tractor football team claimed the title of the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) for the first time on Friday.

The Tabriz-based football club defeated Shams Azar 4-0 in Qazvin and won the title with two weeks remaining.

Domagoj Drozdek scored twice as well as a goals from Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh and Ricardo Alves.

Shams center back Hooman Rabizadeh was shown a red card in the 83rd minute.

In Isfahan, Sepahan lost to Gol Gohar 2-1. Amirmohammad Razaghinia and Mehdi Tikdari were on target for the visiting team. Sepahan defender Arya Yousefi was shown a red card before the break. Mohammadmehdi Mohebbi pulled a goal back in the 75th minute.

Esteghlal thrashed Aluminum 5-1 in Tehran thanks to goals from Ramin Rezaeian, Mohammadhossein Eslami, Masoud Joma and Joel Kojo (two goals). Shervin Bozorg was on target for the visiting team.

Malavan also battled back to draw 3-3 in Bandar Anzali.

Tractor will represent Iran at the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Elite.

Persepolis football team are the most decorated team, winning the title nine times out of 24 editions, followed with Sepahan with five titles.