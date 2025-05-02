May 4, 2025

Persepolis victorious against Mes, Havadar relegated from PGPL [VIDEO]

Kamran D. May 2, 2025
TT – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Mes 3-0 in 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Thursday.

In the match held in Rafsanjan, Ali Alipour scored twice as well as a goal from Serdar Dursun.

Persepolis remained third with 54 points, seven points behind leaders Tractor with two weeks remaining.

In Ahvaz, Esteghlal Khuzestan were held to a goalless draw by Kheybar, Foolad drew 1-1 with Chadormalou in Yazd, and Nassaji and Havadar shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Ghaemshahr.

Havadar were relegated from 2024/25 PGPL with two weeks remaining.

