Persepolis reach agreement with Swiss defender Hadergjonaj

Kamran D. April 30, 2025
TT – TEHRAN,  Iranian football club Persepolis have reportedly agreed to sign Swiss right-back Florent Hadergjonaj.

Currently, the 30-year-old plays for Turkish club Alanyaspor.

Persepolis plan to bring Hadergjonaj on board as a replacement for Moroccan defender Ayoub El Amloud.

Born in Switzerland, Hadergjonaj previously represented Switzerland at both youth and senior levels before switching to play for the Kosovo national team.

In addition, Persepolis are also close to signing Esteghlal Khuzestan winger Thievy Bifouma.

Under head coach İsmail Kartal, the Iranian club have struggled to meet expectations in the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).

