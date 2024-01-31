Iran ready to win 2024 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship

TT – TEHRAN, Iran will travel to Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Thursday to compete at the third edition of the CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship.

Two-time champions Iran are going to add another trophy to their collection.

“The team well-prepared for the CAFA and we are going to win the title for the third time,” Iran coach Forouzan Soleymani said.

“The CAFA is an opportunity for us to test the young players because Team Melli needs to a generation shift,” she added.

The CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship is the annual international futsal championship organized by CAFA for the women’s national futsal teams of Central Asia.

A total of 5 (out of 6) CAFA member national teams entered the tournament. with Turkmenistan participating in the tournament for the first time since its establishment in 2022.

Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan will compete in the edition.