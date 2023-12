Russia down Iran futsal in friendly match

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Russia national futsal team defeated Iran 6-2 in a friendly match on Tuesday.

In the match held in Lar, Fars Province, southern Iran, Ruslan Kudziev scored four goals as well as goals from Pavel Karpov and Nikita Fakhrutdinov.

Saeid Ahmadabbasi and Mohammadhossein Derakhshani were on target for Iran.

Iran had defeated Russia 3-2 Monday night.

Team Melli, headed by Vahid Shamsaei, prepare for the 2024 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, where Iran are drawn in Group D against Kuwait, Bahrain and debutants Afghanistan.