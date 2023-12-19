December 19, 2023

Mehdi Abdi scores brace as Tractor beat Paykan

December 19, 2023
TehranTimes – TEHRAN,  The 10-man Tractor football team defeated Paykan 2-0 in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Monday thanks to a brace from Mehdi Abdi.

In the match held in Tabriz, Abdi was on target in the 70th minute and made it 2-0 in the 90th minute.

Tractor were reduced to 10 men in the 49th minute after Safaa Hadi was shown his second yellow card.

In Rafsanjan, Malavan defeated 10-man Mes 4-1.

On Tuesday, PGPL leaders Esteghlal will play Nassaji in Tehran, Sepahan meet Havadar, Sham Azar host struggling Sanat Naft, Rock-bottom Esteghlal Khuzestan face Persepolis in Ahvaz, Aluminum play Gol Gohar and Zob Ahan host Foolad.

