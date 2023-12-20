PGPL: Esteghlal, Sepahan victorious, Persepolis held in Ahvaz [VIDEO]

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal and Sepahan football teams defeated their opponents in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

In Tehran, Esteghlal beat Nassaji courtesy of goals from Armin Sohrabian, Mohammad Mehdi Janmaleki (own goal), Armin Ramezani and Abolfazl Jalali.

Sepahan, earlier in the day, had defeated Havadar 5-0 in Tehran to stay neck and neck in title race. Ramin Rezaeian, Shariyar Moghanlou (two goals), Kaveh Rezaei and Reza Asadi scored for the visiting team.

Persepolis, meanwhile, was held to a 2-2 draw by struggling Esteghlal Khuzestan in Ahvaz. Javad Aghaeipour scored twice for Esteghlal Khuzestan and Hossein Kanaani and Nabil Bahoui were on target for Persepolis.

Matchweek 13:

*Esteghlal 4-0 Nassaji

*Havadar 0-5 Sepahan

*Esteghlal Khuzestan 2-2 Persepolis

*Shams Azar 0-0 Sanat Naft

*Aluminum 0-0 Gol Gohar

*Zob Ahan 0-0 Foolad