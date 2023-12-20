Senegal Beach Soccer beats Iran in pre-WC friendly

Tasnim – BUSHEHR, Iran’s men’s beach soccer team lost to Senegal 2-1 in a friendly match on Tuesday.

The match was held in the southern Iranian city of Bushehr as part of preparation for the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Team Melli is scheduled to play two more matches with the African powerhouse.

Iran will open the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup on February 15, 2024 with a match against Spain in Group B. Tahiti and Argentina are also in the group.

The 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup will be held in Dubai, the UAE, from February 15 to 25.