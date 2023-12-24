December 24, 2023

Iran unchanged in latest FIFA ranking

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 24, 2023
Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran national football team maintained their position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, ending 2023 in 21st place.

Japan, the best Asian football team, maintained their spot in 17th in the latest ranking issued on Thursday.

A year on from tasting glory at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Argentina (1st) are still on top of the world as 2023 draws to a close. France (2nd) and England (3rd) round off the year-end podium and there has been no significant movement in the top 13.

The next FIFA Men’s World Ranking will be published on 15 Feb. 2024.

