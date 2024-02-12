Iran claim 2024 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship title

TT – TEHRAN, Iran claimed the title of the third edition of the CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship on Sunday.

Team Melli defeated Tajikistan 9-0 in their last match at the Dushanbe Indoor Hall.

Iran had defeated Uzbekistan 5-1, Kyrgyzstan 11-0 and Turkmenistan 9-0.

The CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship is the annual international futsal championship organized by CAFA for the women’s national futsal teams of Central Asia.

A total of 5 (out of 6) CAFA member national teams entered the tournament. with Turkmenistan participating in the tournament for the first time since their establishment in 2022.

Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan competed in the edition.

Iran had won 2022 and 2023 editions.