Manchester United ‘losing ground in race to sign Mehdi Taremi’ [Report]

Sportmole.co.uk – MANCHESTER, Manchester United have seemingly dropped down the pecking order when it comes to the race to sign Porto centre-forward Mehdi Taremi in 2024.

The 31-year-old’s contract with Porto is due to expire next summer, and his Portuguese club’s president Pinto da Costa has all but confirmed that the striker will be moving on.

“He has received €10m (£8.7m) per year salary offers from other clubs… it’s impossible to match that,” Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano quotes Da Costa as saying when questioned on the Iran international.

Man United have been heavily linked with the forward, and a recent report claimed that the 20-time English champions were lining up an offer in the region of €10m (£8.7m) ahead of the January window.

However, talk of a potential switch to Old Trafford has quietened in recent weeks despite the English club’s apparent desire to bring in support for Rasmus Hojlund in the final third of the field.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Inter Milan are planning to make ‘a concrete attempt’ to secure the striker’s signature during the January transfer window.

Galetti insists that there will be ‘no discounts’ in January despite the Iranian’s contract situation, with only ‘suitable offers’ set to be considered.

The journalist later posted on his X account that both Al Shabab and Al-Ahli had opened discussions with the forward’s agent over a mid-season deal.

Al Shabab and Al-Ahli would both be in a position to offer Taremi a significant salary, and it appears that Man United have now dropped down the pecking order when it comes to a deal.

Taremi has again been a regular for Porto this season, making 16 appearances in all competitions, contributing three goals and three assists in the process.

In total, he has played 163 matches for the Portuguese team, scoring 83 goals and registering 52 assists.

Man United have struggled for goals this season; Hojlund has netted five times since his arrival from Atalanta BC over the summer, all of which have come in the Champions League, with the Denmark international yet to register in the Premier League.

Anthony Martial, who is Hojlund’s back-up at Old Trafford, has just one goal this season, while Marcus Rashford has also only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion.

Jadon Sancho is set to leave Man United in January due to his falling-out with head coach Erik ten Hag, and his departure would open up space in the squad for another attacker to arrive.