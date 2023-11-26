Omonoia’s Ansarifard scores against Ethnikos Achna [VIDEO]

Balla.com.cy – NICOSIA, Omonoia Nicosia returned to winning ways in a deafening way as they beat Ethnikos Achna 4-1 in the GSP on the 12th matchday.

The visiting team was the first to find the way to the net with Pehlivanis opening the score in the 13th minute, however, the facts changed quickly.

Specifically, Loizou equalized with a lightning strike in the 23rd minute, while a minute later, in the 24th minute, the visitors were left with 10 players due to Angelopoulos’s second yellow card.

Sofroni Augusti’s team took advantage of the facts in their favor and Semedo in the 41st minute, after great teamwork, turned the match 2-1.

In the second half, Panagiotou (in the 70th minute) and Karim Ansarifard (in the 75th minute) scored and made it 3-1 and 4-1 respectively.

With this victory, Omonoia increased to 23 points, reducing the difference from the top to three points. On the other hand, the Ethnikos remained at 12 points.