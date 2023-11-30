Iran unchanged in latest FIFA Ranking

Tehran Times – ZURICH, The Iran national football team remained 21st in the latest FIFA Men’s World Ranking on Thursday.

Japan moved up one spot to 17th, thanks to their recent stellar form, while Korea Republic improved one rung to 23.

Australia moved up two spots to 25 while Saudi Arabia improved by one to 56.

Asia’s biggest movers were Malaysia, with the Southeast Asian side improving seven spots to 130.

England have returned to third in the FIFA men’s world rankings after cruising through their Euro 2024 qualification campaign with Brazil falling out of the top four.

World champions Argentina remained at the top with France second and Belgium in fourth spot.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be issued on Dec. 21.