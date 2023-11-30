Iran to play Indonesia in pre-Asian Cup friendly

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will meet Indonesia in a friendly match on Jan. 7th as part of their preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The match will be held in Doha, Qatar.

Iran and Indonesia will play together to gear up for the AFC Asian Cup.

Team Melli are in Group C with the UAE, Palestine and Hong Kong, while Indonesia are in Group D along with Japan, Iraq and Vietnam.

Iran will start the campaign against Palestine on Jan. 14th at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Iran, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, will attempt to bring an end to their title drought in the competition.

Iran have not won the title since 1976.